Islamabad - The Secretariat police on Sunday arrested a woman who had allegedly abused, threatened and misbehaved with police officials at an entry point of the Diplomatic Enclave here after her vehicle, which did not have number plates, was stopped by the police. She was arrested from a local housing society and was shifted to Women police station and later produced before a judicial magistrate.

The judicial magistrate, however, rejected Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi’s lawyer’s plea for bail and ordered to send her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for threatening police personnel and for criminal intimidation.

Her lawyer had argued that the clauses mentioned in the first information remand (FIR) were bailable. “My client is a heart patient and under pressure, her mental health can be affected,” he argued before the court, adding that “police officers instead of helping out pressurized her.” Judge Adnan Rasheed, however rejected the lawyer’s plea and directed the investigation officer to conduct a medical test of Dr Shehla. “If the medical test confirms your client is healthy she will be sent to jail,” the judge remarked. “If the doctor recommends otherwise after the medical test, then you can admit her into a hospital,” the judge observed further. Later Dr Shehla was taken to Polyclinic Hospital for medical check-up where she was admitted.

The incident came to the notice of law enforcement and government officials after a video of the woman abusing the police officers went viral on social media on Saturday.

The video showed the woman furiously yelling, using abusive language and hurling threats at police officials who had stopped her at the checkpoint because her car did not have number plates.

A case was registered on complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq against the woman at the Secretariat police station under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

According to police officials, Shehla is a doctor by profession and her husband serves in Pakistan Army’s medical corps.