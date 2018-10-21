Share:

KAMALIA-The speakers said during an address to ‘Safety Seminar’ that Fesco field staff, especially the linemen should follow comprehensive safety measures in the line of duty.

The seminar was presided over by Fesco Kamalia Xen Kaleemullah. It was attended by SDO Rural Chaudhry Haroon Yaseen, Safety Inspector (Jhang Circle) M Adeel, Wapda Workers Union Chairman Aqeel Haidar Shah, and a large number of Wapda and FEsco employees and field staff.

“Usually a large number of linemen climb up the electricity pylons without a permit or prior intimation to the grid station. Instead, they must follow proper safety procedure for the sake of their own lives and their families. To prevent accidents, officers should talk softly to their field staff especially the linemen so that they can work without any stress and anxiety. Respect for the job of lineman is obligatory for us because they ensure the continuous supply of electricity to us by endangering their lives. The field staff should not start work without any security measures as their lives are very valuable for the department and their family.”

Fesco Kamalia Xen Kaleemullah warned the field staff to be careful during their field work and pay full attention to the work at hand. He warned that the linemen should be careful when using mobile phones during work to avoid an accident.