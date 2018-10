Share:

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused in a visa fraud case here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the accused, Ghufran Farooq, received Rs312,000 from Mazhar Javed to arrange visa for Russia. Similarly, he also received Rs 744,000 from another man, Abdul Qadir, for two visas.

The accused neither arranged visas nor returned money. To which, the FIA arrested the accused from Ahmedpur East and also handed over his accomplice, Saqleen, to local police.