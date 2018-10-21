SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested as many as ten Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here. According to senior FIA officials, the agency has sent the accused behind bars after registration of separate cases against them. They informed that they were sent abroad illegally by human traffickers after extorting huge money from them. Further investigations were underway in this regard.
