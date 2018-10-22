Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan No 1 and world number 35 squash player Nasir Iqbal has sent SoS call to Prime Minister Imran Khan to save his career from further destruction and provide him long-awaited justice.

Talking to The Nation, Nasir said: “What is my fault, what I have done wrong, is it my crime to win titles for Pakistan? I am fighting my case for last three years but I didn’t get justice yet. I ran from post to pillar and requested Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to take up my case, but to no avail. The federation spent millions on my training and when it was pay-back time, the Indians crapped me into false case of using banned substances.

“My entire career is an open book and everybody knows that I am neither a cheater nor a fraud. I have earned lot of respect for country through my passion and hard work. I was flying very high, but unfortunately, I had to go through a painful three years without any crime. Had the PSF and especially former Pakistani squash greats taken up my case seriously, I would have easily come out of this fabricated case and I would have been playing for Pakistan and earning laurels for it. But due to PSF wrong policies, I am still trying to get justice,” he added.

Nasir said like past PSF officials, the current ones are also not in a mood to take up his case with WADA. “Former PSB DG Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and WADA member Dr Waqar were in India and they are witnesses and know well I never took any banned substances in my entire professional career. I met with every official in the federation, PSB, IPC but no one came to help me. I was let down by former greats, who rather than supporting me, were saying why Nasir used banned substances and he must pay the price. Moreover, I was barred from using squash courts in Peshawar and I had to write to PSA and WSF and on their intervention, who, later, allowed me to continue my training.”

He said only a few players were supporting him while rests were trying to demoralise him. “I want to say a big thanks to my family, coach, mentor Tahir Iqbal, my brother Aamir Iqbal and my parents, who always bucked me up and want me to continue my struggle till I get justice. “I want to meet Pakistan Squash Federation President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, as I know the federation officials have never informed him about my actual situation. I request the PSF President to spare a few minutes from his busy schedule and give me time so that I may brief him about my painful situation.

“I am hopeful that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman and knows the pain of other athletes, and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza will spare some time for me and listen to my genuine concerns, which if, resolved amicably, I promise I will once again start winning international medals for Pakistan,” Nasir concluded.