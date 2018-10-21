Share:

WASHINGTON:-Here's a word of warning to anybody applying for a US travel visa or Esta online. The top search results in Google are not for the official application forms, but paid advertisements for commercial websites that charge more than five times as much as the government one. Regular travellers will know this has been going on since at least 2010. But after a BBC News investigation, Google has taken some of the ads down. Only some of them though. In 2010, the US started charging UK travellers to use the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (Esta) before their visit. The official Esta website is run by the US Department for Homeland Security, which charges $14 (£10.70) for each Esta.