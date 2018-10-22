Share:

KARACHI - Bandits shot dead a private security guard over resistance in North Nazimabad locality late on Sunday.

Police officials said that the incident took place at al-Jalal Mart located near Farooq-e-Azam Masjid at Block-K within the limits of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. Police said that the at least two armed men shot and killed the security guard when guard offered resistance on a robbery bid.

SHO Rana Umair said that deceased guard was shot once on his right eye and died on the spot. The officer said that two more of their companions were presented during the robbery but they stayed outside the mart. Deceased security guard was later identified as 51-year-old Bashir Ahmed, son of Rana Gul Ahmed. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

Extra contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and inquired about the incident. Police officials said that the armed men, however, managed to loot the cash and other valuables from the mart before leaving the site. The police investigators have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime scene and initiated further investigations. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.

19 injured in accident

As many as 19 people including women and children were wounded in a road mishap on Sharae Faisal on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Natha Khan Flyover in Airport area when a speedy passenger coaster carrying mourners turned down. Reacting on information, ambulances from different welfare associations reached the site. The injured persons were immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment. Police also rushed at the site and inquired about the incident.

Police said that all the mourners wounded in the accident were returning to their homes in Gulshan-e-Amin in Federal B Area after attending a Majlis in Korangi 100-Quarters on the night between Saturday and Sunday, adding that the accident took place when the driver of the coaster attempted to save the motorcyclist. The injured persons included a ten-year-old boy, namely Hur Abbas, Araf Hyder, 14, Ishaq Raza, 22, John Hyder, 36, Ibne Hassan, 42, Abid, 23, Yasir, 25, Mohsin, 19, Zafar, 30, Ali Raza, 18, Ali Imran, 28, Mohsin Abbas, 32, Iqbal, 55, Ali Hasnain, 25, Ali Hussain, 50, Zahid, 65, Moazzam, 28, Shamsher, 48 and Nayyar Abbas, 25. Majority of the injured persons were later released after medical first aid while according to doctors at the hospital, three of them were remained admitted at the hospital as doctors termed their condition critical.

Similarly, five more people were wounded in another road traffic accident. Police said that the accident took place near Yousuf Goth bus terminal on Hub River Road in Baldia Town. The injured persons included Din Muhammad, 35, Adnan Ali Jafri, 30 and Kashif Wajid, 28, while the truck driver and a cleaner are yet to be identified as they remained unconscious. Police said that the accident took place when a speedy Shehzore truck collided with a passenger bus. Police said that the injured persons were moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.