NEW YORK-Hailey Baldwin has reportedly filed documents to trademark the name Hailey Bieber, following her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model and the 'Love Yourself' singer reportedly tied the knot when they went to pick up their marriage license last month, and although they're yet to have a proper ceremony, it seems Hailey is already making the first steps to make her new relationship status official in her work life.

According to TMZ, the blonde beauty has submitted an application to register Hailey Bieber as a trademark, which is meant to cover the possibility of a clothing project in the future. The news comes after Hailey previously denied claims she had married the 24-year-old singer on September 13.

She said: ''I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!''

However days later, her uncle Alec Baldwin claimed his niece and the 'Sorry' hitmaker had ''just went off'' and got married.

He said: ''They just went off and got married and I don't know what the deal is. We text Hailey every now and then. We met him one time.''

It was later speculated that because both Hailey and Justin are religious, they don't consider their marriage official yet because they haven't had a full ceremony in a church. The couple are planning to make their marriage meaningful in the eyes of God through a second, formal wedding in a church in the near future.

Meanwhile, the couple reportedly confirmed their marriage to a fan this week.

The unnamed fan, who filmed the couple sharing a passionate kiss whilst out for dinner in LA, said: ''I said to them, 'I don't want to say congratulations, but are you married?' ''Justin said, 'Yes, we are married'. He explained that they have their 'ups and downs' just like every other couple. ''He said he has a lot of baggage and called Hailey 'an angel' for sticking by his side, but she just rolled her eyes.''