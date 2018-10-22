Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high level German Businessmen Delegation is arriving on a 5-day visit to Pakistan today (Monday).

The visit of the delegation, comprising of 36 executive level decision makers of various German Business Houses including IT, Manufacturing and Service Sectors, has been organised by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate of Pakistan in Munich with active support by the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.

The objective of the visit is to explore opportunities of joint ventures and innovative businesses in the emerging economy of Pakistan. It will be the first official Bavarian delegation after 20 years. Bavaria, as Europe's strongest economic region, can become an important partner for Pakistan in the future.

During its two-day stay in Karachi, the delegation will attend Pakistan German Business Conference being organised by the German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah is scheduled to be the Chief Guest. In his keynote address Syed Murad Ali Shah will highlight the investment and business opportunities available in his province for the foreign businessmen.

The delegation will visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hold meeting with the President of the Chamber, Junaid Esmail Makda and members of the KCCI, to be followed by a presentation on "Made in Pakistan with German engineering" by Dr Pantelis Christian Poetis, Honorary Consul for Pakistan in Bavaria. The senior Ministerial Counsellor of the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy & Technology, Ulrich Konstantin Rieger will brief the participants about the Bavaria State and its pivotal role in the German Economy. Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment ((SBOI), Ms. Naheed Memon will also make a presentation to be followed by group discussion and B2B meetings during delegation's visit to the SBOI Head Office. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized a Round Table Business Discussion. The delegation is also likely to visit a few industrial units located in Karachi.

In Islamabad, the delegation will call on Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood. The meeting will be followed by a presentation by the Board of Investment on “Regime and Special Economic Zones of Pakistan”.

Senior Representatives of Ministries of IT & Telecommunication, National Health Services & Regulations, Industries & Production, National Food Security & Research, Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions), Commerce, Punjab Information Technology Board, Private Power Infrastructure Board and the Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, shall make a presentation on their respective sphere of activities. B2B meetings with Pakistani businessmen and industrialists have also been organized with the active cooperation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A reception in honour of the delegation by the German Embassy is also on the cards.