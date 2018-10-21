Share:

Trees are playing a great role in this world. Because they make places beautiful and the shadows of trees make us fresh when we become tire. In fact, they take carbon dioxide and give oxygen for our need of breathing and also they give us healthy food, because of their food we are save form the diseases. And we can use trees’ wood in daily babes like to make chairs, windows, doors, and bat etc. Most importantly, they control storm and make it simple wind and without trees, there is less chances of rainfall in some places where trees are not available and nation is full out of trees then there rain chances should be large. So, . I suggest you all that should not cut trees and let’s clean and green Turbat.

MUNEEB JAN,

Singanisar, October 19.