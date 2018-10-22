Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police organised male and female cricket matches at Police Headquarters. Islamabad Police cricket team beat Shalimar Academy by 20 runs in a friendly T20 at headquarters cricket ground. Batting first, Islamabad Police scored 157-9 in 20 overs with Muneeb slamming 38 and Shahryar 25. Shalimar Academy were all out for 137. Hamid Ali grabbed 5-12 and was declared man of the match. In ladies cricket match, Islamabad Women Police defeated Islamabad Women Academy by 18 runs. Women Police posted 143-7 in 20 overs with Sughra Khanum hitting 56. Amna and Saba got two wickets each. In reply, Women Academy could score 125 with Saba scoring 32 and Amna 21. Sughra Khanum clinched 4-19 and was named player of the match. In football match, G-6/3 Football Club beat Islamabad Police 3-2.–Staff Reporter