Islamabad - The Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum organized a show titled “Japanese Cultural performance “ yesterday at the auditorium of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts as part of its efforts to strengthen further cultural linkages between the two countries. The Japanese cultural performances comprised of Karaoke, traditional Japanese drum beating called Wadaiko, Japanese martial art demonstration, singing of Japanese and Pakistani songs and display of traditional Japanese drums. Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, while speaking on the occasion said: “I often feel that the whole country of Japan is like a huge incubator of Japanese culture because geographically Japan is an isolated island country and we have nurtured our own very unique culture through our long history. Our culture is colourful, beautiful and dynamic. It reflects the vitality and strength of the Japanese people.” said the Charge d’ Affaires.

“We hope such Japanese cultural activities will contribute to mutual understanding and help strengthen friendship between Japan and Pakistan” he added. The show started with an entertaining Karaoke and music performance by the students of National University of Modern Languages together with the volunteers of Japanese Association Pakistan. The splendid performance of traditional Japanese drum beating called Wadaiko by the Japanese volunteers enthralled the audience. In addition, Japanese martial arts demonstrations of Kendo, Iaido and Karate were also staged. Wadaiko is the Japanese name for both the act of drumming in a traditional Japanese style (of which there are many) and the drums themselves. The name comes from the Japanese words ‘Wa’, meaning ‘Japanese’ (in parallel “harmony” as well, and ‘Taiko’, meaning ‘drum’. In modern Japan, Wadaiko has become more of a performance art, seen at festivals or in concerts. Lastly, the children of Islamabad Japanese School performed Wadaiko. The energetic and rhythmic Wadaiko drumming by the students of IJS entertained the audience by their heart-warming performance. This cultural performance by the students of IJS provided an opportunity for the Pakistani people to get a glimpse of Japanese culture and tradition through their little Japanese friends.