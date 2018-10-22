Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of the Bureau and expressed satisfaction over Gallup and Gillani surveys conducted across the country.

Gallup and Gillani survey from October 8 to 15 declared that 59 percent of Pakistanis expressed satisfaction over NAB’s performance. Lauding the survey results, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption was the top most priority of NAB. NAB is actively pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’, he said. He added that people’s confidence in NAB actions against corrupt elements was ample proof of the Bureau’s serious efforts to nab the corrupt across the board with iron hands.

He said that eradication of corruption was demand of the nation and the NAB was committed to corruption-free Pakistan with realisation that eradication of corruption was a national duty. He said that PILDAT in its last year report indicated that 42 percent people had confidence in the NAB but now during October, survey of Gallop and Gillani Pakistan showed that people’s confidence in NAB had increased.