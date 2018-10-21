Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Jess Glynne has 'real issues' about control. The 28-year-old singer is a 'big fat perfectionist' and struggles to let go of making decisions about her wardrobe, producing her records and making her videos, but she's learned to trust that people have her best interests at heart. She said: ''I'm a big fat perfectionist and have real issues with control. When it comes to a song, the production, the video, the styling, I find it hard to hand things over [but] you have to trust people. ''I'm hard on myself and that's not always a good thing, but I think it's one of the reasons I've got to where I am.''