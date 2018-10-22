Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) Secretary General Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that the government must take Parliament into confidence on International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions for bailout economic package otherwise they would lodge strong protest in and outside the Parliament.

Haideri said this while talking to party leaders who called on him here on Sunday.

He criticised the ruling PTI for its alleged incompetence and poor governance and said that such incompetent government could not tackle the worst economic crisis facing the country.

He further grilled the government for targeting the religious seminaries in the name of anti-encroachment drive adding that this has exposed the secular agenda of the rulers and all this was being done to please their western masters.

The JUI-F leader said that the government must table before the Parliament the IMF conditions set for granting bailout package to Pakistan and said that any attempt to sweep the things under the carpet would be resisted adding that the option of street agitation was also an option with opposition parties.

Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the rulers’ attempt to make the country secular would strongly be resisted and made it loud and clear that any move to alter or change the Islamic injunctions in the constitution would see stiff resistance.

He further said that JUI-F would also resist any move to alter the 18th Constitutional Amendment as the amendment was made with consensus and they would not allow anyone to reverse devolution of power to provinces from centre, as it would shake the very foundations of federation.

The JUI-F leader said that in the name of anti-encroachment drive the ruling PTI was targeting religious seminaries adding that they would not let the rulers interfere in the affairs of Madaris as the rulers were doing all these things only to please the West. Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that instead of subjugating the country’s freedom to IMF government should focus on CPEC related projects as it would be the only way to strengthen the country’s economy and prevent it from bowing to IMF.

He cautioned the rulers not to cut the provinces share in NFC award and any step in this direction would be strongly resisted as JUI-F would not let the government usurp the rights of the provinces.

He also criticised the government for increasing the gas and electricity rates which would add to the miseries of the masses already under pressure due to rising inflation and hike in the prices of essential commodities.