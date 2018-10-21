Share:

LOS ANGELES-NH-Kanye West has surprised Kim Kardashian West with some early birthday gifts.

The 37-year-old reality TV star doesn't officially celebrate her birthday until Sunday, but that hasn't stopped the chart-topping rapper from showering Kim with gifts.

The brunette beauty woke up to the sight of a musician playing a grand piano in their house, while Kanye also bought her a giant display of exotic flowers.

In a video about her birthday surprise on her Instagram Stories, Kim said: ''This is what I wake up to, guys.''

Kim wrote: ''Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! Love you so much babe.'' Kanye, 41 - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with his wife - has also posted a video of Kim's birthday surprise on his Twitter account.

He wrote: ''Kim Kardashian You're stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently claimed she has learned the value of privacy because of her husband.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admitted that before she met Kanye, her whole life revolved around being in the spotlight.

She said: ''We would get our hair and make-up done after we filmed the show. Then it was like, 'I was like what is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?'''

However, Kim explained that Kanye has led her to approach life in a different way.

She shared: ''It started with Kanye. His work life is very public, but then when he was off, he was very private. I was ... everything had to be public for me back then.

''Now it's, where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us? All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point.''