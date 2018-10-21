Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner has been awarded a new restraining order against her alleged stalker.

John Ford was arrested on Tuesday after he was found sitting outside the home of the 22-year-old model for the second time in a week, and on Friday he was officially ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Kendall and her home at all times, in a temporary restraining order that Kendall applied for and was granted the same day.

According to TMZ, Kendall stated in her declaration that she was at home on Tuesday when Ford rang her doorbell at 6:30 AM, before sitting on her front porch, where security spotted him and called the cops.

Kendall said: ''The fact that he has continued to come to my home - despite all of my efforts to get him to stop - scares me.'' Ford's arrest on Tuesday came after another incident last week, in which he scaled the mountainside at the back of the the gated complex where Kendall lives - where there is no security - and was spotted by Kendall's team sitting in her backyard by her pool. Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Kendall's front porch on Tuesday. Following his arrest, 37-year-old Ford was being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable on Wednesday, he was released.

However, on Thursday morning, just hours after he was released. the LAPD then swooped in to arrest Ford once again, booking him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.

Prior to being arrested at Kendall's home, Ford was arrested last month for breaking into a gated community which has been home to the likes of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, Britney Spears, Slash, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton and Charlie Sheen, but it has been claimed that when he was arrested on Thursday, he wasn't at the same location.