ISLAMABAD - KRL were in command against SNGPL in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round seven Pool-A match here at KRL Stadium on Sunday.

SNGPL finished day three at 152-3 in their second innings, thus had only 25-run lead. Earlier, KRL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 230-6 and were all out for 343, thus took a decisive 114-run first innings’ lead. Shoaib Ahmed slammed unbeaten 102. Aziz Ullah bagged 4-49, Samiullah Khan 3-65 and Bilawal Bhatti 2-80.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Peshawar hammered Fata by massive 484 runs. Fata were bowled out for 183 with M Talha hitting 55. Israrullah took 2-7, Taj wali 2-31, M Ilyas 2-34 and Sajid Khan 2-40.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi Region routed Multan by 5 wickets. Rawalpindi achieved the 183-run target losing 5 wickets with Naved Malik scoring 46. Saddam Afridi got 2-54 and M Ali Khan 2-57. At Diamond Ground, ZTBL lost 3 wickets for 85 in their second innings against SSGCL and only a miracle could save ZTBL from an innings defeat.

At Margahzar Ground, PTV required further 89 runs for victory against Wapda. Needing 225 runs for victory, PTV finished day three at 136-5 with Nihal Mansoor striking 48 and Hasan Mohsin unbeaten 31. Ehsan Adil bagged 3-22.