Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi last week transferred dozens of police officers to entertain some parliamentarians, thanks to the federal government for abruptly removing the former police chief.

Former IGP Muhammad Tahir was shown the door after he refused to entertain a few parliamentarians who wanted to get posted their blue-eyed officers as DPOs and SDPOs in various districts of the province.

Many police officers believe the abrupt transfer of former Punjab IGP Muhammad Tahir and the appointment of Amjad Javid Saleemi as police chief were made in sheer violation of the Police Order 2002.

After promulgation of the Police Order 2002, the transfer and posting of IGP is no more an administrative matter only but it relates directly to the law. According to the section 12 of the Police Order 2002, “The term of office of Provincial Police Officer, Capital City Police Officer and Head of a Federal Law Enforcement Agency posted under Article 11 shall be three years from the date of his/her posting.”

So, the federal government in violation of the section 12 of the Police Order 2002 transferred the Punjab IGP within a couple of months. This abrupt transfer not only triggered uncertainty in the largest law enforcement agency but also destroyed morale of the policemen.

Last week, Muhammad Tahir formally handed over the command of the Punjab Police to newly-appointed IGP Amjad Saleemi. He left the central police office without saying any word against the federal government’s move. However, his unceremonial exit generated a big debate among the officers of police service of Pakistan.

In their campaign manifesto, the PTI leadership had pledged the much needed police reforms in the most populated Punjab province. In his victory speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan also reiterated his pledge to police reforms by appointing former Inspector General Nasir Khan Durrani as head of the Punjab Police Reforms Commission.

But his government’s actions including the abrupt transfer of Punjab IGP and DPO Pakpattan, purely on political grounds, shattered the hopes of police reforms. Ultimately, Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission Nasir Khan Durrani resigned from his office in protest against the premature transfers.

Durrani’s resignation came just a few hours after the government removed Punjab IGP Muhammad Tahir Khan. The election commission of Pakistan suspended the transfer of the police chief stating that it was made in sheer violation of code of conduct ahead of by-polls.

The government did not suspend the notification despite intervention of the election commission. The day after the by-polls were held across the country, Mr Saleemi reached the central police officer to replace Muhammad Tahir.

Durrani, who took the charge of the office of Chairman Police Reforms Commission on September 17, resigned from his post within a month. Police sources revealed that Durrani had reservations over the administrative actions being taken by the provincial authorities.

The so-called Police Reform Commission was tasked to propose steps to overhaul the otherwise corruption-riddled and highly-politicised law enforcement agency. Police reforms were one of the major commitments of Imran Khan and the PTI during the election campaign. The high-powered commission had been tasked to steer Punjab police out of political interference. But, police reforms still remains a distance dream since the government’s latest actions proved more political.

Following the controversial transfers and postings, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told reporters that Tahir Khan was replaced for not abiding by the government orders.

The mess-up in the police has raised many eyebrows. From fake police encounters to killings in custody and rampant corruption to misuse of powers still remains the hallmark of the country’s largest law-enforcing agency – the Punjab Police. Unfortunately, the new government has also failed to fulfill its promise of reforming the police. What to say about the change in Thana culture in the Punjab province, where cops are being posted on important posts purely on political recommendations.

Before July 25 elections, PM Imran Khan used to attack the PML-N government on account of bad police performance. In his public addresses, the PM had promised to introduce the police reforms in Punjab on the pattern of KP. He claimed that the PTI-led government in KP ‘successfully reformed’ the police force under the leadership of IGP Nasir Khan Durrani.

Now, Durrani has resigned. Also the criticism is well-founded since the rulers are doing what they used to say was wrong.

The new Punjab IGP Amjad Javid Saleemi has taken over as the commander of the country’s largest law enforcement agency. He had joined the Police Service of Pakistan as ASP in 1986, and is a resident of Faisalabad district. Saleemi is said to be a “blue-eyed” of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, a key player in the ruling PTI.

During his three decades long career, Saleemi served on key posts as district police officer and regional police officer in different provinces. He confronted many challenges throughout his career and got suspended and then reinstated after each crisis.

In 2014, Mr Saleemi was serving as Multan Regional Police Officer when seven people had died and dozens others wounded in stampede at a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf political rally. The PTI leadership had blamed the police and the district administration for the deaths.

In March 2013, Mr Saleemi was serving as Lahore Capital City Police Officer when mob attacked and set afire Christian Colony in Lahore’s Badami Bagh. The assault on Joseph Colony had brought international condemnations. Following the incident, the Punjab government removed Saleemi from the post and ordered an inquiry to probe into the tragedy. Amjad Javid was posted as Lahore DIG (Operations) when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team near the Qaddafi Stadium on March 3, 2009. As a result, he was replaced from his position on the charges of criminal negligence.

During General (retired) Pervez Musharraf’s regime, Mr Javid was serving as Sialkot district police officer when at least seven judges were killed inside the jail as clashes erupted between police and the prisoners. Following this incident, Ajmad Javid was removed from the post. Authorities also registered a case against him on the charges of criminal negligence. However, later he was restored to service.

We must forget the slogans of police reforms, from now. The new rulers, like the previous ones, are doing what they used to say was wrong. They are politicising the police aggressively instead of introducing positive changes to win the hearts and minds of the people.