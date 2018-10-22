Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar directed the parking department to ensure better management in the parking of vehicles alongside roads particularly at all busy commercial centres, main markets, so that citizens should not have any difficulty in parking of their vehicles at these places.

He was reviewing charged parking sites management in the city during which he was given a briefing and informed that the KMC was recovering parking fee at various locations in different districts of the city which include Tariq Road from, Service Road Shahra-e-Faisal, Hill Park, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Civic Centre only at University Road and Sir Shah Sulemen Road from Gate of Civic Centre to DMC East Office, Service Road of University Road from Hassan Square to Nipa Flyover, Rashid Minhas Road, Sindbad Gulshan, KDA Market Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road, Nipa University Raod, Chase Value Centre opposite Rashid Minhas Road, Imtiaz Store Gulshan-e-Iqbal Service Road Rashid Minhas Road, the Hydri Market Parking Lot, Hydri Sunday Motorcycle Bazaar (within Parking Lot), S.M Toufeeq Road Liaquatabad Super Market to Liaquatabad No 10, SM Taufeeq Road Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Sareena Mobile Mall and Haroon Shopping Mall Bufferzone, Parking Lot at infront of Nazimabad Driving License Branch, Parkting Lot infront of AO Clinic Nazimabad, the Paradise Centre, Zoo, Faizee Rehimeen (Art Gallery Parking Lot), Beach Park Parking Clifton, Clifton Centre, Crystal Court, Sassi Arcade, in District Korangi, Main Korangi Road whereas new sites are also running by KMC on Experimental Basis including at N.I.B.D Hospital to United King Bakery, From Ending Wall of National Sports Complex to Kareem Plaza, Service Road in front of Magnet Mall Karimabad Shahra-e-Pakistan, Sunday Bachat Bazaar near Time Square opposite Metro Cash & Carry University Road, Jama Cloth Signal to Taj Hotel, M.A Jinnah Road, MA Jinnah Road in front of Gul Plaza, University Road infront of Ibn-e-Seena Hospital.

The parking fee for car is Rs 20 and motorcycle Rs 5. In case of overcharging please inform to the Office of undersigned on Phone No 021-99216446. KMC has only allowed charged parking in single line if the vehicles were parked in double line the traffic police shall lift such vehicles for which the KMC and contractor shall not be held responsible.

Meanwhile, Wasim Akhtar visited Sher Shah Nullah (Drain) near Labour Square UC-2 of district West to inspect the demolition of encroachments and cleaning of the Nullah through machinery.

He was accompanied by the District Chairman, West Izhar Ahmed Khan, UC Chairman Habib ur Rehman and other elected representatives and officers on this occasion.

The mayor said that the cleaning of this Nullah was being done after 22 years and encroachments are removed to ensure flow of drainage water. He said that this whole area used to be submerged in monsoon rains due to high level of drain and obstacle in it flow.

He directed the officers to complete this work speedily so that the residents of this area could be facilitated.

He said that districts west are the biggest district of Karachi and we are trying to solve its problems which were never paid attention in previous years.