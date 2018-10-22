Share:

Karachi - Department of Psychology, University of Karachi is organising a “Mental Health Awareness Drive” from tomorrow at 11 am.

According to Chairperson Prof Dr Farah Iqbal, depression will move into first place in the global burden of diseases in 2030 that is more people will be disabled due to depression than any other illness. Prevalence of depression in Pakistan is more than 40 percent with women accounting for 57 percent while more than a quarter of men in the county are depressed.

She informed that final year students of the department will be visiting 15 departments from all faculties in the university. All faculty members of the department will be supervising the activity. Department has established a counseling center in the premises of the department where professional counseling is offered to students, faculty members, staff and private clients. Center’s vision is to promote mental health wellbeing and make it accessible especially to university population.

According to study, those commuting through natural environments on a daily basis had on average a 2.74 point higher mental health score as compared to those who commuted less through natural environments.

People who commute - walking or cycling - through natural environments are more likely to develop better mental health than those who commute less, according to a new study.

Natural environments included all public and private outdoor spaces that contain ‘green’ and/or ‘blue’ natural elements such as street trees, forests, city parks and natural parks/reserves and all types of water bodies.

“Mental health and physical inactivity are two of the main public health problems associated with the life in urban environments. Urban design could be a powerful tool to confront these challenges and create healthier cities. One way of doing so would be investing in natural commuting routes for cycling and walking,” said Mark Nieuwenhuijsen from the University of Barcelona.