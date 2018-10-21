Share:

SIALKOT-The Punjab government has been making all out sincere efforts for welfare and betterment of the visually-impaired persons people and make them useful members of society. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq stated while talking to a representative delegation of Deaf and Dumb Association Sialkot here on Sunday.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government is considering the establishment of special parking stands in almost all buildings for the special persons, besides, the proposal pertaining to increasing job quota in government department for special persons. On the occasion, he also distributed white canes among visually-impaired persons. He reiterated the government pledge to the betterment and welfare of the special persons, especially the visually-impaired, saying that proper encouragement and motivation could help them become useful organs in the society.

He emphasised the need for changing approach towards the special persons, especially the visually-impaired persons. The provincial minister said that love, care, affection and better social attitudes are direly needed for making the visually-impaired persons confident so they live their lives without depending on others.

He said that the government would ensure early establishment a special helpline for them, saying that the helpline would help ensure timely resolution to social problems being faced by the visually-impaired persons.