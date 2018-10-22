Share:

KANDHKOT - A minor girl drowned in Ghahno Canal in the jurisdiction of Tangwani police station on Sunday evening.

According to details, a girl identified as Sofiyan, 4, of Tangwani city drowned in a canal when her feet slipped. Local villagers said that it was happened while she was playing with other children at Ghahno canal in the jurisdiction of Tangwani police station. Later, children informed the relatives of the victim girl about the incident. Local divers and her relatives rushed to spot and fished out the body.

It is worthy to mention here that it was observed that there is main cause of drowning of children is careless attitude of the parents as they leave their children alone to play near ponds, swimming pools and canals.