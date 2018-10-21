Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jason Momoa already 'has plans' for 'Aquaman 2'.

The 39-year-old actor is set to star as the water-based superhero in his first full length movie this December - after previously having a cameo role in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and a slightly larger role in last year's 'Justice League' - and although the eponymously titled movie hasn't been released yet, Jason says he's already planning its sequel.

Speaking to Total Film, he said: ''I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting 'Aquaman', I have the opening of 'Aquaman 2' ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It's awesome...But yeah, I have plans for 'Aquaman 2'.''

His comments come after he previously claimed being cast as the DC comics character was the ''biggest honour''.

He said: ''I mean, that was the biggest honour, like when Zack [Snyder, 'Justice League' director] told me - there's just so many brown-skinned kids that are gonna grow up and go, like, 'Yeah, all of our gods are water gods.' It is an absolute honour. Some people accept that he's not white. I think it's cool. It's an honour for me to be that person standing up. Dream job, you know what I mean?''

Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed the ending of 'Aquaman' will see the character ''become what he's destined to be''. He said: ''He was born with the powers but he never really harnessed them, honed them.”

Obviously this is his whole origin story. We've seen him in Justice League, which is maybe two minutes of his old life, so we get to see where he came from. I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn't

really hone them, so this whole journey of him going to become the king ... the last frame of this movie you're going to see him actually become what he's destined to be.''