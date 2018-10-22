Share:

ISLAMABAD - The supreme policy-making body - National Highway Authority - is going to meet tomorrow to discuss a lengthy agenda with State Minister for Communication Murad Saeed in the chair.

The National Highway Council is an apex forum to lay down national policies and guidelines to be followed by the NHA in the performance of its functions. The Council has the power to direct and regulate the affairs of the NHA.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Communication in this regard stated that the 32nd meeting of the Council would be held at the NHA headquarters.

Sources informed the Nation that the Federal Secretary Communication Shoaib Ahmed Siddqui had sought working papers of agenda items from the NHA on Friday. “The final agenda of the NHC is not finalised yet as it will become clear after a pre-council meeting at NHA on Monday”, a senior officer of the ministry said, adding: “But, the Secretary Communication had asked the NHA Chairman to send working papers of 8 agenda points.”

He disclosed on condition of anonymity that the council will discuss a long standing issue with Punjab government regarding mutation of the Right of Way to the NHA, establishment of hotels and motels on NHA’s rest areas to increase tourism and revenue generation, a policy to give incentive for timely completion of projects while the council will also deliberate upon a policy on public-private partnership mode for development of national highways and motorways.

He said further that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Balochistan had identified some important roads and expressed his wish to formulate a timeframe to construct the same. The council will discuss the pros and cons of this agenda.

On the other side, the government is also planning to task the NHA with construction of link roads with tourism sites to increase flow of tourists in the country and linking of farm to market roads with National Highways to facilitate the farmers to smoothly transport their products.

When questioned, the sources inside the ministry explained that it was not mandate of NHA to construct such roads, however; it is also on the agenda and the council will most likely take it up.

The NHC was previously headed by Prime Minister of Pakistan but in 2001, it was re-constituted and now Minister for Communications presides over the council’s meetings while the secretary finance, secretary planning and secretary communications are its participants.

Besides the aforementioned members, one professional each from the fields of highway construction and finance are also part of the NHC while the Chairman NHA is secretary of the council.

Former dean civil and environmental engineering at University of Engineering and Technology Mumtaz Ahmed Kamal and a renowned charter accountant Akhtar Hanif Aziz would participate as professionals in upcoming meeting as they have long association with the council.

The last meeting of the NHC was held on 4th October and the confirmation of its minutes would also be taken in Tuesday’s meeting.

Reforms and restructuring of NHA were principally approved by the council in its last meeting, however; sources inside the authority said that a process in this regard had not been completed and the NHA Admin would seek further time from the council to complete the said process.

Muhammad Asad Chaudhry