Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday consulted his lawyers to discuss the NAB cases pending in courts against the Sharif family also including the one filed against his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Senior lawyers including Khawaja Haris and Naseer Bhutta briefed the former prime minister about the graft case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the legal position on his physical remand.

Advocate Naseer Bhutta later told the media that Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers would strongly contest any plea by NAB to further extend his physical remand.

An accountability court had on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif until October 30 in connection with the NAB investigation into the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam. A NAB prosecutor requested the judge to remand the PML-N leader in their custody for interrogation for 15 days pleading that the bureau needed his custody for further probe into the scam.

The former Punjab chief minister has been accused of misusing his powers, causing a huge loss to the national kitty.

Separately, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Salman Shehbaz on Sunday met their father Shehbaz Sharif at the NAB office where he was detained in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

Wives of both the brothers and other family members were also among the visitors, as the NAB administration granted special permission to see Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting lasted for an hour as per NAB sources.

Meanwhile, a charged group of PML-N workers also gathered outside the Thokar Niaz Baig office of NAB when the meeting was in progress.

They chanted slogans against the government for arresting their leader in a case he had no direct involvement.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Salman Shehbaz briefed their uncle Mian Nawaz Sharif about the NAB cases against their father.

NAB had obtained Shehbaz’s physical remand for 15 days in the scam in which he is accused of cancelling the contract of successful bidder M/s Chaudhry Latif & Sons and instead obliging M/s Lahore Casa Developers (JV) — a proxy group of M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited which is stated to be developed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique causing millions of rupees of losses to the exchequer.