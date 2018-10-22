Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) will conduct the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 from October 28 here at newly-constructed Leisure Citi-II Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi. PTBF Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman has said that the event will be played in all major categories including master singles, doubles, trios, under-16, women, deaf and media at 12-lane alley and it will help the federation in conducting the international events at the same venue in near future. “The PTBF is the only federation, which is conducting major ranking tournaments round the year, unlike other federations, which hardly organise one event a year. The PTBF also sends players aboard on regular basis for at least 5 to 8 international events with personal efforts.”–Staff Reporter