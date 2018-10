Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the contacts between Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their desire to continue working together to address the Jamal Khashoggi issue. “We welcome the steps taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey to address this issue,” the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement. Disclosing facts to the public and bringing those responsible to justice was important in that regard, the spokesman added.