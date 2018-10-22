Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might initiate a new inquiry against banned spinner Danish Kaneria after he confessed to being guilty of spot-fixing following six years of denial. Kaneria was banned for life by the England Cricket Board in 2012. “Kaneria’s confession is a serious matter and this week the Chairman of the board, Ehsan Mani will have deliberations with his legal team and the Board’s Anti-Corruption and Vigilance officials to see if a new inquiry should be opened up against Kaneria since he has now admitted to corruption,” a reliable source in the PCB said.