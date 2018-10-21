Share:

SIALKOT-The Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) will extend complete support to develop the century-old Sialkot’s surgical industry on modern lines and promote advanced manufacturing technology in the industry.

PCSIR Chairman Dr Shehzad Alam made the commitment during a meeting of the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held here. Dr Shehzad Alam stressed the need of early modernization of more than century old surgical industry, saying that modernisation of surgical industry is need of the hour to meet global trade challenges.

Surgical industry’s leader Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa and Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal were also present on the occasion.

The PCSIR chairman suggested that a technology parks should be established to boost the surgical industry.

On the occasion, SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal asked the Sialkot based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters to focus on adopting international standards and advanced marketing methods for access of Sialkot-made surgical instruments to international markets.

Jehangir Bajwa said that the surgical exporters must also focus on exploring and capturing international markets of traditional and non-traditional surgical instruments besides ensuring value addition of surgical instruments. He said that up-gradation of surgical industry has now become vital to fight global trade challenges and rope in precious foreign exchange for the country.

He pointed out that the industry lacks advance technology and skilled labour/work force due to which surgical industry is falling short of meeting global trade challenges.

Mr Bajwa hoped that modernisation of surgical industry would boost direct purchase of Sialkot-made surgical instruments instead its sale on very high prices from European countries. He said that the several international brands were importing surgical instruments from Sialkot-Pakistan for re-export purposes on very high prices.