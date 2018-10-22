Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engineer Javed Saleem Qureshi, has lauded the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for taking concrete measures for the construction of Bhasha dam project. Talking to a private news channel, he said that concerned quarters should utilize the expertise of domestic engineers to make this gigantic project ‘a successful.

Using experience of Pakistani engineers in this project would save the public money besides generating the cheap energy for meeting the growing demand of this country in a befitting manner, he stated.

He suggested the concerned quarters about establishment of 'a public limited companies' where Pakistani nation would provide full support to this mega project. The Diamer Bhasha Dam project would cost Rs 1800 billion, he said adding that initially Pakistan need Rs 400 billion to complete the first phase.

“We can produce 45 per cent cheap electricity from water reservoirs and avoid use of thermal for electricity, which is highly costly.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had injected the political will to the public, he said adding that there was need to motivate masses in a proper manner so that the project could be implemented and completed within the stipulated time frame.

He requested the present government to provide opportunity to the local engineers for construction of dams besides implementing the orders of the apex court for fulfilling the posts of engineers in various departments.