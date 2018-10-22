Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his heels to take on the gigantic economic crisis facing the country head-on, and in this connection, the premier would be visiting Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and China in coming days to secure some direct foreign investment to support the staggering national economy.

The Prime Minister will embark on a two-day Saudi Arabia visit on October 23; will fly to Malaysia on October 28, and will leave for week-long visit to China on November 3.

It will be the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom after assuming office. Political and diplomatic circles are attributing great significance to Khan’s KSA visit. Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, Khan will be attending the two-day global moot – Future Investment Initiative, on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

The moot dubbed as ‘Davos in desert’ would provide an opportunity to Pakistan to showcase business prospects the country could offer to international businesspersons, investors, corporate giants and representatives of hi-tech industry who would be attending the moot from October 23 to 25.

Accompanied by 16-member delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Chairman Investment Board, PM Advisor on Trade and Investment and Foreign Secretary, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also interact with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on sidelines of the conference, and would be discussing way forward on fortifying the economic relations between the two brotherly Muslim states.

Saudi King Salam bin Abdul Aziz, during the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom last month, had assured all out help to Pakistan to handle the worst economic crisis it is facing and surely some concrete measures would likely be taken in this connection during the current visit.

The Prime Minister will land back from Saudi Arabia on October 25 and will again be embarking on a visit to Malaysia on October 28 where he will be holding bilateral meetings with Malaysian leadership.

During his telephonic conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad last week, both the leaders agreed to enhance economic relations between the two states.

During the conversation, both the leaders invited each other to visit their countries and both of them accepted each other’s offers.

Imran Khan took the lead and will be visiting Malaysia where he would discuss ways and means to further enhance economic ties between the two countries and would have a piece of advice from his counterpart, the world renowned economist and architect of Malaysia’s economy, on handling the worst economic crisis facing Pakistan.

Premier Khan along with a team of ministers will leave for China on November 3 where he will attend opening of China International Import Expo (CIIE) organised in Shanghai on November 5.

The Chinese government has granted the status of ‘Guest of Honour’ to Pakistan at the CIIE, to be held till November 10.

Premier Khan will first land in Beijing and at the first leg of his visit; will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and other senior civil military leaders.

Later, the Prime Minister along with his team will leave for Shanghai where Pakistan will attend the CIIE and would try to woo the international investors to take advantage of the economic incentives Government of Pakistan is offering to both local and foreign investors.

The CIIE is China’s first expo event that is expected to give firm support to trade liberalisation and economic globalisation, and actively open the Chinese market to the world.

A total of 2,800 companies from all the G-20 member states, as well as 50 countries and regions along the Belt and Road will participate in the event.