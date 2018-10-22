Share:

ISLAMABAD : All the residential colonies of Pakistan Railways will have modernized electricity system including new line and meters to save department from loss of one billion rupees annually. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had asked the concerned authorities of Pakistan Railways to prepare a report in this regard as soon as possible so that the matter would take up with Water and Power Development Authority, an official told APP. He said that after the installation of new power distribution system in the railway, low voltage problems of the railway employees’ colonies will also be resolved. About the steps to improve the department, he said that present government is committed to establish Pakistan Railways on modern line by ensuring compliance with all international standards to make it self-sufficient. He said the government would focus on actual initiatives and Pakistan Railways would be brought at par with railway system of neighbouring and European countries.

About the deficit of Pakistan Railways, he said the government was exploring the ways and means to reduce the department fiscal deficit and enhance its revenue targets especially the freight side, having immense potential of growth.