AHMEDPUR EAST-PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as a single political party at federal level in recently held by-elections while opposition PML-N and PPP proved them regional parties.

These views were expressed by him while talking to newsmen here the other day. He stated that neither Premier Imran Khan nor any senior party leader lunched campaign in recently held by-polls.

Similarly federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtukhwa governments did not allocate development funds to support PTI candidates.

Farooq Azam Malik said that it was a unique example in Pakistan’s history set by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He alleged that when PML-N obtained seats in by-election no one termed it as rigged, when PTI won general polls they declared it as rigged elections managed with the support of military establishment.

Commenting on leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif speech in National Assembly who claimed that he and his family had no property in any foreign country and no one proved it, not only he would quit the politics but would be ready to face the music.

Farooq Azam Malik questioned Shehbaz Sharif whether it would be applied on his elder brother disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif whose sons have properties in London and other countries.

MNA informed that the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Premier Imran Khan would steer the country out of prevailing economic progress.

He alleged that both PMN-N and PPP looted the national exchequer and made Pakistan close to bankruptcy.