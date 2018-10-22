Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will launch a Road Checking Campaign across the province from today to November 1 to nab defaulted motor vehicles from non -payment of motor vehicle tax/unregistered vehicles or vehicles plying on upon transfer letter.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. The arrangements were made for the Road Checking Campaign also reviewed in the meeting. Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Director Admn Syed Sibten and other officers also attended the meeting.

Director General E&T Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the meeting that in Karachi only 11 teams had been constituted to nab the tax defaulting vehicles at 38 places while the Regional Directors E&T department had also formed their teams for the purpose.

He added: “For facilitating to the tax defaulting vehicles, 12 branches of National Bank have been assigned in Karachi. These are at Awami Markaz , Shaheed Millat Road, DHA Phase 1, Clifton, Korangi Industrial, MA Jinnah Road, Denso Hall, Site Area, Nazimabad PIDC , II Chundrigar Road and Gulshan-e-Hadeed while in Hyderabad vehicle tax may be deposited in branches of National Bank at Shahbaz Building and Fatima Jinnah Road.”

On this occasion, the provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers assigned for the duty to wear uniforms during Road Checking Campaign and ensured that no road should be blocked during the campaign while impounded vehicles shall only be released after clearance of the outstanding dues with penalty. He also advised them to be polite and refrain from misbehaving anyone, in either case departmental action would be taken against them.

It was also decided in the meeting that during Road Checking Campaign action would be taken against qingqi rickshaws, auto rickshaws and vehicles plying without number plates suspicious number plates or expired temporary registered or old registered numbers, fancy number plates or plying with personalised number plates which had already been cancelled also be checked as per law.

Mukesh Chawla asked all the officers to make Road Checking Campaign a success and check maximum number of vehicles because no one was above the law. Provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla once again requested to the owners of the vehicles to pay their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation during Road Checking Campaign.