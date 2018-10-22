Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shabbir Iqbal won the 10th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship 2018 with the gross 202 (68, 65, 69) here at Margalla Green Golf Club on Sunday. M Munir with the gross 203 (65, 73, 65) secured second position. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present on the occasion. The event continued from October 18 to 21, in which professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, ladies and junior categories were held, while the event was participated by more than 400 golfers from across the country. Ghazanfar Mahmood won the amateur category, Umair Saleem lifted senior amateur title, Master Irtaza and Malik M Afsar won the junior and senior titles, M Akram won senior pro, Gul Hassan junior pro, Mrs Tahira Nazir ladies amateur title. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat appreciated the participants for proving their skills, while providing entertainment to the golf enthusiasts in Pakistan. He congratulated the winners for their remarkable success and also paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for their support to golf. He also lauded the efforts of Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Services Sports Control Board for smooth conduct of the championship.–Staff Reporter