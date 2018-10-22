Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government was establishing state of art forensic laboratory adding that feasibility and technical report had been formulated.

This he stated while talking to a delegation of journalists on Sunday. He rejected the notion that facility of forensic laboratory was not available in Sindh, adding that forensic investigation and research were conducted at Liaquat University Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro, however it was not equipped with latest tools.

He said that Sindh government has decided to establish a well equipped forensic laboratory on modern lines in Malir district of Karachi. He said that demarcation of land has been completed, while funds have also been allocated in this regard.

The adviser said that within next two and half years, Sindh government will deliver another precious institution in shape Sindh Forensic Laboratory to the people of Sindh province.

He said that Lahore Forensic laboratory merely conducts DNA test but Sindh forensic laboratory will be equipped with latest equipment available in the world which will help conduct all kinds of scientific investigations.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that arrangements have also been made for up gradation and extension of the forensic laboratory for future.

He said that facility for forensic investigation would be extended to national and international institutions similar to HEJ Institute of Karachi University so to financially strengthen Sindh forensic laboratory. The adviser added that establishment of Sindh forensic laboratory was carried out as per vision of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari and added that everyone residing in Pakistan could get services from this laboratory.