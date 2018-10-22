Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Excise Department is finalizing all the arrangements to replace vehicle registration books with new smart cards from last week of October. An Excise and Taxation spokesman talking to APP informed that the new vehicle registration system is being introduced for facilitation of citizens.

The process would include smart cards and computerized number plates. The smart cards will be sent at the address given by the applicants. The machines which have been procured for the smart cards can prepare nearly 22,000 cards per day while at present 8000 registration books are being issued daily in the province, he added.

Punjab government is aiming to digitize the process of vehicle registration through this move. It will have added benefits over the registration books including its reduced size. These smart cards will be the size of a normal identity card unlike registration books which are always cumbersome to carry.

All processes required for implementation of this technology are being completed, he added. Moreover, the authorities will not force anyone to replace their registration books with the smart cards. It will be up to the owner to avail the facility or not. The cost of availing this smart card will be Rs 530.

The officials of E&T are being imparted special training in this regard. If an owner wants a smart card they can get it by simply visiting an excise office and paying the fee. Smart card will also feature a chip that will show its previous status. Rest of the features which are included in the smart card are, Vehicle owners name, CNIC Details, Chassis number, Registration number, Date of Registration, Engine Number, Previous registration if any, Token tax expiry date, Number of Cylinder, Type of body, Colour of vehicle, Maker’s Name, Class of vehicle, Unladen weight, Reg. Laden weight, Tyre size, Front axle, Rear axle, Other axle, Year of manufacturing, Seating capacity, Horse power/CC, Assessed Annual Tax. It is pertinent to mention here that the system to replace registration books with smart cards was announced two years ago. In July, 2017, the provincial government invited bids to finally implement the process but it was delayed again.

Hopefully this time around, the implementation of these cards will start from Lahore. To a question he informed that the project of universal numbers for vehicles would be introduced later. The Punjab government would introduce the new system of vehicles registration which would not only discourage fabrication, forged documents but streamline the whole process of registration.

No one can get registered, a vehicle already registered with same chassis number in any other district of the province, he added. He further said, the universal number system would help curtail registration load on big districts like Lahore and Rawalpindi due to their higher resale values and small district would be able to get their revenue share.

The new system would help eliminate corruption and use of vehicles with fake number plates in crimes. It will also help eliminate the tendency of late registration of vehicles and evasion of motor vehicle tax, he said.

The new system would facilitate the vehicle owners in paying token tax in any part of the province. To a question he said, it was not possible earlier as all the districts of the province had their separate vehicle registration record on independent servers which was further transferred to provincial capital after 15-20 days gap but, last year all the districts were interconnected and now a centralised system exists and whole registration data is available at a main server.