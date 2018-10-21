Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tara Reid's mother has died. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the heartbreaking news that her mother Donna has passed away, just two years after she also lost her father Thomas at the age of 76 in December 2016.

Posting a professional shot of her parents together, the 'Ouija House' star wrote: ''Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. My mother Donna Reid just passed away. My heart breaks - who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.''

Tara had revealed her mother was ill during an Instagram post in August, when she managed to make it to the premiere of 'Sharknado 6' to support her daughter, despite having ''just got out of the ICU.''

She wrote at the time: ''So thankful my mother was able to come down the red carpet with me.”

She's been extremely sick just got out of the ICU. It has been a very hard year also with having my father pass away. It truly meant the world to me.''

The 'American Pie' actress had also taken to social media to post a heartfelt statement when her father died two years ago.

She wrote: ''Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard.

''My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!''

As of the time of writing, Tara has not stated how her mother died.