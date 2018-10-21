Share:

SANGLA HILL-The Teshil Bar Association (TBA) observed complete strike in protest against the alleged rude behaviour of police officials here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, TBA President Intizar Ahsan Pannu said that they were on strike due to bad behaviour of local police officers especially DSP Circle Ashfaq Suleiman Rana, Sangla Hill Saddr SHO Tasawur Munir, Sangla Hill City SHO Hassan Imran Syed, and their subordinates including Constable Adnan and Reader M Nawaz. He alleged that the these police officials had been performing their duties in, ‘what he said’, a very dishonest manner and their attitude towards a common person was rude which was causing frustration among the locals. He also blamed the police officials for corruption and misuse of power, adding that he had solid proof to his claim.

He told The Nation that on October 9, 2018 a TBA office-bearer called on the DSP Circle Sangla Hill and requested him for registration of a criminal case. Firstly, the DSP evaded to register a criminal case and strongly argued to defend the alleged accused persons against whom the TBC office-bearer wanted to get a case registered. Later on, the DSP asked the TBA member to submit the application to his reader. Reader Nawaz first asked him to wait, and after an hour when the TBA member reminded him about case registration he refused in bitter words. TBA vice president Hassan Javed Chattha said that the people of Sangla Hill would have rid of their problems had the policemen been trained for serving the public.