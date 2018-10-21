Share:

MULTAN: The Anti-Corruption Department officials arrested a teacher of government school on charges of selling fake degrees. According to ACE sources, the detainee Muhammad Nawaz, a teacher at Government High School Bulandarpur, Multan, used to sell fake degrees of Karachi University against a hefty amount of Rs300,000.

The ACE officials said that the accused in the preliminary investigation admitted to providing four Bachelors and a LLB degree to people.

The detainee further informed that he used to sell degrees and provide share of the amount to the employees of the Karachi University who provided degrees to him. The ACE have acquired seven-day remand of the accused and more revelations are expected.