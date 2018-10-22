Share:

Well, Prime Minister Imran Khan went to Saudi Arabia to fulfil a very traditional function: getting a reward in exchange for information. The Saudis thought he was there to attend the investment conference in Riyadh, known as ‘Davos in the desert’. But he was actually there to tell the Saudis to blame the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on Mian Nawaz Sharif, with the assistance of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. The proposal foundered on Imran’s inability to guarantee that neither brother would finger Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman as the one who told them to get rid of him. The Saudis decided to go along with the present version, where Khashoggi died in a brawl.

Actually, some of the stories coming out of Istanbul do not fit all the facts. Crucially, there’s no mention of camels. Specifically, camels trained to eat human remains mixed in with their fodder. Only certain camels are trained to eat this fodder, but as any murderer will tell you, disposal of the body is half the battle. At the moment, though there is worldwide unrest about Khashoggi, there’s no actual proof that he’s dead. If his body turns up, that’s a different matter, but until then… And if you’ve got camels which can dispose of bodies in Punjab, don’t tell me you don’t have them in Saudi Arabia. That would explain why the Saudi interrogation team chopped up the body. They probably took the pieces back to feed the designated camel. Of course, the story of the brawl doesn’t tell us where the corpse is.

Imran’s Punjab CM should know about the carnivorous camels. After all, he’s from South Punjab, where most of the province’s camels are, and before his current job, he dealt in livestock. However, his mind might be on other things, such as the PML(N) wins in last Sunday’s by-elections. It isn’t supposed to matter if a seat is retained or not. The ruling party is supposed to win. If it doesn’t, and the PTI actually lost seats, then the CM should at least resign. No one is suggesting he throw himself before a carnivorous camel, but a word to the wise…

I hope there’re no foreign nationals among those elected, or else we might see another nasty unseating, like that of two PML(N) Senators, Haroon Akhtar Khan and Saadia Abbasi. An interesting coincidence is that both had brothers running in the by-election, and Haroon must be doubly disappointed after his brother Humayun lost. Saadia’s brother Shahid Khaqan had lost the home seat in the general election, but re-entered the House from Lahore. Well, Haroon should now resume his Canadian citizenship, and go back to enjoy the benefits of residence, which have suddenly multiplied, now that they’ve made pot legal.

And Saadia Abbasi might be regretting giving up US citizenship, because marijuana is legal for recreational use in nine states, and for medical use in 30. Frankly, with Canada legalising you’ve got a worse situation than the Prohibition, because then liquor was illegal throughout the USA. There’s a mention in The Godfather (that favourite of the Supreme Court) of Don Vito Corleone smuggling liquor into the USA from Canada. Now it will be pot.

Pakistan should go one step ahead, and legalise cocaine. It will raise our image in the comity of nations, get us off the FATF grey list and solve the Kashmir problem. And it will keep everything legal. Speaking of citizenship, applying to giving it up is not enough to run for the Senate, but it seems to be no bar on Zulfi Bukhari being PM’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis. And then there was the strange episode of Sahibzada Jahangir, who declined the PM’s offer to make him Special Assistant for Foreign Investment. He was supposed to have been a director in some companies that went bankrupt, and to have been banned from all casinos in London. That’s the second time Imran has been turned down.

Now that he’s back from Saudi Arabia, Imran can turn his attention to the election in Madagascar, where there are allegations of corruption. Easy. If the anti-corruption candidate loses, he could go there for a dharna. That’s if he spare it the time, as he is busy with the Brazilian situation, where President Michel Temer has just been indicted for corruption even though the country is headed for a second-round election, and he only got the job after Dilma Rouseff was impeached for corruption in 2016.

With the Punjab Assembly witnessing a tempestuous Budget session, with PML(N) MPAs getting banned from the building for the vigour with which they protested the arrest of party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the focus should be provincial. At least he wasn’t handcuffed, as Punjab University ex-VC Dr Mujahid Kamran was. I personally suspect that the idea was floated by an ex-student. I share the distress now shown by NAB and the Supreme Court, but don’t we all hold Punjab University degrees? Imran doesn’t, as a matter of fact, having got into Oxford on sports basis, nor does Usman Buzdar, whose law degree and MA in political science were both obtained from the Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan. However, the NAB Chairman, Mr Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, got the same degrees from Punjab University.

At least Dr Mujahid was not hanged like Imran Ali, but then he had killed poor little Zainab, as well as many others, after slaking his bestial desires. He didn’t have any political protectors, otherwise he would have got off, like those who escaped for the kiddie porn scandal in his native Kasur.