LAHORE - The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan organised a workers’ convention at Nasir Bagh to create ‘awareness’ among its followers about importance of blasphemy laws.

TLP Head Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, senior leaders Pir Afzal Qadri, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi and others addressed the sitting which is considered a part of ‘anticipated movement’ the TLP leadership has warned to launch against Supreme Court of Pakistan and government over ‘possible acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death, from the apex court.

The SC bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard her appeal filed in 2014.

The TLP will also hold a worker conventions in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on October 25, 28 and November 4 respectively.

Rizvi, on occasion, reiterated his words and warned that powerful protest to remove the SC judges and government will be launched if Asia is released. He claimed the her release will be against the basic principles of Islam and it will create unrest among millions of Muslims. He claimed powerful Jewish and Christian lobbies were hatching conspiracies to damage Islamic identity of Pakistan. The TLP, he said, will not allowed to succeed those lobbies.

Rizvi announced to hold a programme at Allama Iqbal shrine on November 9.