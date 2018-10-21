Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got a case registered against four accused including three TMA officers for corruption and use of substandard material in a development scheme here the other day.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a citizen, Saifullah, gave an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities that contractor M Ali with the collusion of TMA officers got a tender for the construction of roads and streets in Karryala village.

The complainant alleged that M Ali used substandard material in the development schemes due to which newly-constructed roads and streets developed cracks at various points which had caused a huge loss to government exchequer.

During enquiry, allegations levelled against the accused got proved, and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities got a case registered against TOI&S Sohail Anwar Bajwa, ATOI&S Sarfraz Ahmed, sub engineer TMA Hafizabad Tayyab Usman, and contractor M Ali.