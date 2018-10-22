Share:

KHYBER - Traffic and pedestrian movement across Pak-Afghan border resumed on Sunday after remaining closed for two days due to general elections in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan border security officials said that the border was reopened on Sunday morning as per routine schedule and all the vehicles and passengers stuck on both sides of the border were let to cross. According to locals, long queue of passengers was witnessed at NADRA office while numerous trucks crossed the border.

Afghan government suspended Pak-Afghan border Torkham on Friday for all kind of crossing for two days fearing any untoward incident on occasion of general elections.