KHYBER - The 33rd National Games torch arrived in Khyber District on Monday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) President Syed Aqil Shah formally handed over the torch to MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi during a gathering at Michni checkpoint in Torkham, where many male and female players were also present. Aqil said: “The main purpose of the relay was to highlight beauty of Pakistan and present softer image of the tribal districts across the world. The torch will enter Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar on Nov 9, the opening day of the Games, which will end on Nov 14.”