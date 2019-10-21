Share:

LAHORE-Emaar, the developing group that has been responsible for much of Downtown Dubai, has added a star for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam at the Dubai “Walk of Fame”.

Aslam was awarded for being the ‘Best Singer in Pakistan’ and the star shared the moment on his Instagram along with pictures of the engraved honour.

Emulating the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, the Dubai Downtown Walk Of Fame has already honoured Asian celebrities like Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Aslam is the first Pakistani to have received his own star in the Dubai Walk of Fame.

In total eight luminaries from the entertainment world gathered to celebrate the occasion and collect their commemorative plaques.

“It’s a very vibrant city,” Aslam said at the ceremony. “This is the only city I think I really enjoy myself walking on the streets. I have played for 150,000 people here, so it has a lot of good will. We, South Asians, especially Pakistanis and Indians – we’re everywhere, but this is one place where we are a lot. So I really love the fact my music is heard over here,” he said as reported by Khaleej Times.

“It’s like the Hollywood Walk Of Fame so it’s quite a big deal. I have been chosen from a lot of people and I’m blessed to be among these people. It means a lot.”

Atif Aslam at the press conference for The Dubai Stars said, “Music has always connected people and my music has always connected... people talk about their break ups, their make ups or whatever but then again they have been with there me throughout my journey and I’d like to thank all of you for that.”