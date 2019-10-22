Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Higher Education Department Monday constituted a five-member committee to probe MAO English lecturer suicide. Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun formed the body under Okara University Vice Chancellor Dr Zikria Zakir to dig into the incident and report to him in seven days . The committee will submit its inquiry report in seven days. It is pertinent to note that MAO English lecturer Afzal Mehmood committed a suicide by swallowing poisonous pills 10 days ago and died in Jinnah Hospital later. He left the suicide note that, “I leave this matter in the court of Allah, The police are requested not to investigate and other anybody”.