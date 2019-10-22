Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday met newspaper hawker Mohamad Habib and his son Anas Habib who secured first position in the intermediate examination, Karachi.

In a statement, the chief minister said that Mohamad Habib deserved more appreciation for his son, Anas for continuing to encourage him even as he had limited resources.

The son, Anas also deserves appreciation for realizing the dreams of his father. "I feel proud and satisfied when I hear that a child with humble background has succeeded in their education," he said and added that the "best educational facilities matter but what matters the most is personal dedication, instinct and the spirit of achieving best educational career," he said and added there were many examples where despite having best facilities and conducive atmosphere the students failed to achieve excellence in their education.

Mr Shah assured Anas that he would be support him in his higher educational career and got his phone number for further coordination.

The chief minister presented a memento to Mohamad Habib, father of position holder child, for his efforts in pursuing educational career of his son.

The chief minister also presented a book on Economy of Sindh to Anas who has got position in commerce.