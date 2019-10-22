Share:

BEIJING - Home prices in 70 major Chinese cities remained generally stable with a slight pickup in large cities in September, official data showed Monday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- increased 0.4 percent month on month in September, 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

New home prices climbed 0.6 percent in 31 second-tier cities in September from August, and the growth rate was 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month.

New home prices rose 0.8 percent in 35 third-tier cities in September from August and the growth pace was 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month.